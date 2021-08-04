European Economics Preview: Eurozone Final Composite PMI Data Due

The final composite Purchasing Managers' survey results from euro area and the UK are due on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, retail sales from Hungary and foreign trade data from Austria are due.



At 3.15 am ET, IHS Markit is slated to release Spain's services PMI data. Economists forecast the index to rise to 63.0 in July from 62.5 in June.

At 3.45 am ET, Italy's services PMI data is due. The services index is expected to climb to 58.3 in July from 56.7 in the previous month.

Thereafter, final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively.

At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit is set to issue euro area final composite PMI survey data. The final composite index is seen at 60.6 in July, unchanged from the flash estimate, and up from 59.5 in June.

Half an hour later, UK final Markit/CIPS composite PMI survey results are due. The composite output index is expected to match the flash estimate of 57.7.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area retail sales for June. Economists expect sales to grow 1.7 percent on month, slower than the 4.6 percent increase seen in the prior month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.