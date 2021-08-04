Hungary Retail Sales Steady At 5.8%

Hungary's retail sales remained stable in June, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales rose a calendar-adjusted 5.8 percent year-on-year in June, same as seen in May.

Sales of food products rose 7.2 percent annually in June. Sales of non-food products increased 3.0 percent and those of automotive fuel gained 8.6 percent.

The volume of mail order and internet retailing, which accounted for 8.8 percent of all retail sales yearly in June, the agency said.

On a non-adjusted basis, retail sales rose 6.2 percent annually in June, following a 5.8 percent growth in the previous month.

