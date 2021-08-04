Romania Retail Sales Growth Slows In June

Romania retail sales grew at a softer pace in June, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales rose by a working-day adjusted 13.6 percent year-on-year in June, after a 20.7 percent increase in May.

sales of automotive fuels in specialized stores gained 16.6 percent yearly in June. Sales of non-food products increased 13.9 percent and those of food, beverages and tobacco grew 5.4 percent

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales decreased 0.1 percent in June, after a 1.3 percent rise in the preceding month.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales grew 12.1 percent annually in June and rose 3.2 percent from the prior month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.