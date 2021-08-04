Italy Retail Sales Rise In June

Italy's retail sales rose in June after falling in the previous month, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.

The retail sales value increased 0.7 percent month-on-month in June, after a 0.1 percent fall in May. In April, sales rose 0.1 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales value rose a 7.7 percent in June, after a 13.3 percent growth in the previous month.

Food sales gained 1.1 percent monthly in June and non-food product sales grew 0.3 percent.

In volume terms, retail sales fell 0.6 percent on month in June, after a 8.5 percent decline in May. The annual growth rose to 23.7 percent from 7.0 percent a month ago.

