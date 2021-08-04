Slovakia Retail Sales Growth Eases In June

Slovakia's retail sales increased at a softer pace in June, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales increased 6.6 percent year-on-year in June, after a 11.5 percent rise in May.

Sales of automotive fuels increased 17.1 percent yearly in June. Sales of not stores, stalls or , and other household equipment grew by 6.3 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively.

Sales of non specialized stores grew 3.4 percent and those of culture and recreation goods rose by 2.9 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 0.5 percent in June.

Economic News

