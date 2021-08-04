Disappointing Jobs Data, GM Earnings May Weigh On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a lower open on Wednesday, with stocks likely to give back ground after ending yesterday's volatile session mostly higher.

Renewed concerns about the pace of U.S. economic growth may generate early selling pressure after payroll processor ADP released a report showing private sector employment increased by much less than expected in the month of July.

On Friday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched monthly jobs report, which includes both public and private sector jobs.

Economists currently expect the report to show employment surged up by 880,000 jobs in July after spiking by 850,000 jobs in June. The unemployment rate is expected to dip to 5.7 percent from 5.9 percent.

A notable drop by shares of General Motors (GM) may also weigh on Wall Street, with the auto giant slumping by 3.8 percent in pre-market trading.

The decline by GM comes after the company reported second quarter earnings missed analyst estimates, although the automaker still raised its full-year guidance.

After seeing significant volatility early in the session, stocks moved mostly higher over the course of the trading day on Tuesday. With the upward move on the day, the S&P 500 ended the session at a new record closing high.

The major averages saw further upside going into the close, finishing the day at their best levels of the session. The Dow advanced 278.24 points or 0.8 percent to 35,116.40, the Nasdaq rose 80.23 points or 0.6 percent to 14,761.30 and the S&P 500 climbed 35.99 points or 0.8 percent to 4,423.15.

The higher close on Wall Street came as traders shrugged off concerns about the rapid spread of the delta variant of the amid continued optimism about the economic outlook.

Recent data has shown some signs of slowing economic growth, but traders may see that as further proof the Federal Reserve will not begin scaling back stimulus anytime soon.

The Federal Reserve has repeatedly pledged to maintain its asset purchases at current levels until "substantial further progress" has been made toward its maximum employment and price stability goals.

Last week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated the central bank is a "ways away" from altering policy, noting there is still "some ground to cover on the labor market side."

The Fed's asset purchase program has helped prop up the throughout much of the pandemic, with stocks continuing to reach record highs despite a new wave of coronavirus infections.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shown a jump in new coronavirus cases in the U.S. in recent weeks, with the seven-day moving average of new cases reaching 72,790 last Friday, surpassing the peak seen last summer.

However, the increase has also seeming led to more Americans getting vaccinated, with the CDC saying 70 percent of U.S. adults have now received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Oil producer stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the session, driving the NYSE Arca Oil Index up by 2.6 percent.

The rally by oil stocks came as the price of crude oil for September climbed well off its worst levels of the day but still closed lower.

Significant strength was also visible among steel stocks, as reflected by the 2 percent jump by the NYSE Arca Steel Index.

Banking stocks showed a significant rebound after coming under pressure in early trading, with the KBW Bank Index climbing by 1.7 percent after falling as much as 1.3 percent.

Natural gas, networking and transportation stocks also saw notable strength on the day, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are slumping $1.23 to $69.33 a barrel after sliding $0.70 to $70.56 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,827.80, up $13.70 compared to the previous session's close of $1,814.10. On Tuesday, gold fell $8.10.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 108.81 yen compared to the 109.04 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1885 compared to yesterday's $1.1864.

Asia

Asian stocks rose broadly on Wednesday, as optimism for strong earnings growth and expectations of continued support from central banks offset renewed concerns about the rapid spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus.

Chinese shares advanced after the latest survey from Caixin showed the services sector in the country expanded at a faster rate in July, with a services PMI score of 54.9, up from 50.3 in June. The survey also said its composite index improved to 53.1 from 50.6 in June. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index ended up 29.23 points, or 0.9 percent, at 3,477.22.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 231.73 points, or 0.9 percent, to 26,426.76. Investors shrugged off survey results showing that Hong Kong's private sector expanded at a slower pace in July.

Meanwhile, Japanese shares edged lower after the latest survey from Jibun Bank showed the services sector in the country contracted at a faster rate in July, as companies saw activity hampered by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Nikkei 225 Index dipped 57.75 points, or 0.2 percent, to 27,584.08 while the broader Topix closed half a percent lower at 1,921.43. Sumitomo Electric Industries, Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding and Nichirei Corp lost 6-12 percent.

Australian markets eked out modest gains as higher iron ore prices helped lift miners. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index edged up 28.70 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,503.20, while the broader All Ordinaries Index ended up 28.20 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,778.70.

Mining heavyweights BHP and Rio Tinto rose 2.1 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively, as iron ore prices rallied 2 percent on hopes of strong demand. Energy stocks finished broadly higher despite oil prices falling for the third straight day on fuel demand concerns.

Splitit soared more than 23 percent on speculation that the payment solutions provider might be a takeover target.

In economic news, the services sector in Australia fell into contraction territory in July, while retail turnover in June fell 1.8 percent from a month earlier, separate reports showed.

Seoul stocks posted strong gains as tech shares surged on optimism for strong earnings. The benchmark Kospi rallied 43.24 points, or 1.3 percent, to settle at 3,280.38, marking the largest daily gain since May 10.

Naver rose 1.2 percent, Samsung Electronics advanced 1.8 percent and Kakao jumped 3.8 percent. SK Innovation lost 3.8 percent after the petroleum refining company decided to spin off its battery .

Europe

European stocks have climbed to record highs on Wednesday, as optimism over the economic recovery and earnings growth outweighed concerns over the spread of the Delta variant in China.

In economic news, the euro area private sector grew the most in more than 15 years in July, underpinned by steep manufacturing output growth and an accelerated expansion of services activity, final data from IHS Markit showed earlier today.

The composite output index rose to 60.2 in July from 59.5 in the previous month, but the reading was below the flash score of 60.6.

Elsewhere, the recovery of the U.K.'s services sector slowed in July alongside record inflationary pressures.

Separate data from Eurostat revealed that Eurozone retail sales grew at a slower pace in June largely due to a drop in food sales.

Retail sales grew 1.5 percent on a monthly basis, slower than the 4.1 percent increase in May and economists' forecast of 1.7 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales growth moderated to 5 percent from 8.6 percent in the previous month. Sales were forecast to climb 4.5 percent.

While the German DAX Index has risen by 0.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are both up by 0.3 percent.

Hugo Boss has moved to the upside. The German fashion house returned to growth in the second quarter and said it expected a rebound in its business to continue in the second half of the year.

Thales shares have also risen. The French aerospace company announced that it was in advanced talks to sell its railway signaling business to Japan's Hitachi for around $2 billion.

Taylor Wimpey has also rallied. The U.K. homebuilder raised its full-year earnings outlook after building a record number of homes in the past six months.

Rolls-Royce Holding has also advanced. The engine maker has agreed to sell its Bergen Engines medium speed liquid fuel and gas engines business to global engineering group Langley Holdings plc for an enterprise value of €63 million.

On the other hand, Commerzbank has moved lower after the lender swung to a second quarter loss, hit by one-off costs such as those related to its restructuring, involving hundreds of branch closures and 10,000 job cuts.

Schaeffler has also dropped despite the automotive and industrial supplier posting strong half yearly results and raising its 2021 guidance.

Ferrexpo has also slumped. The world's third-largest exporter of iron ore pellets sees demand for iron ore declining in the second half of the year from the record levels currently being seen.

U.S. Economic Reports

Payroll processor ADP released a report on Wednesday showing private sector employment increased by much less than expected in the month of July.

ADP said private sector employment rose by 330,000 jobs in July after surging by a downwardly revised 680,000 jobs in June.

Economists had expected private sector employment to spike by 695,000 jobs compared to the jump of 692,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

"The labor market recovery continues to exhibit uneven progress, but progress nonetheless" said ADP chief economist Nela Richardson.

At 10 am ET, the Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release its report on service sector activity in the month of July.

The ISM's services PMI is expected to inch up to 60.4 in July from 60.1 in June, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the sector.

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida is due to speak on "Outlooks, Outcomes, and Prospects for U.S. Monetary Policy" before a virtual event hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics at 10 am ET.

At 10:30 am ET, the Energy Information Administration is scheduled to release its report on oil inventories in the week ended July 30th.

Crude oil inventories are expected to decrease by 2.9 million barrels after falling by 4.1 million barrels in the previous week.

At 11 am ET, the Treasury Department is due to announce the details of this month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Tupper (TUP) are moving sharply higher in pre-market trading after the household storage products maker reported second quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Online payroll and human resource provider Paycom Software (PAYC) is also likely to see initial strength after reporting better than expected second quarter results.

Shares of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) may also move to the upside after the video game company reported second quarter earnings that beat expectations and provided upbeat guidance.

On the other hand, shares of Match Group (MTCH) are likely to see initial weakness after the online dating services operator reported second quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates.

