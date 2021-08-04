SEC Chairman Gensler Asks Congress For More Power To Regulate 'wild West' Crypto

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler asked Congress to give more power to the watchdogs to regulate the world of the fast-growing cryptocurrencies.

Tuesday, during his speech in the Aspen Security Forum, Gensler said, "Right now, we just don't have enough investor protection in crypto. Frankly, at this time, it's more like the Wild West. We have taken and will continue to take our authorities as far as they go."

Gensler believes that the market is extremely volatile and unregulated making it easy to dupe the investors. The cryptocurrency market is growing rapidly across the world and it was worth around $2 trillion earlier in 2021. But there are no regulators to control the market in the US and despite the best attempts of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, which suggested new regulations to track Bitcoin transactions last December, no such regulation has been made.

Gensler added "This asset class is rife with fraud, scams, and abuse in certain applications. We need additional Congressional authorities to prevent transactions, products, and platforms from falling between regulatory cracks."

The Democratic appointee thinks that it is imperative to regulate the transactions of cryptocurrencies as well as the decentralized finance websites otherwise more and more people will fall prey to the foul-players.

"If we don't address these issues, I worry a lot of people will be hurt," said the chairman.

Sharing the same sentiment as Gensler is senator Elizabeth Warren who has already been in touch with the chairman to clamp down the "highly opaque and volatile market." She wrote in her July letter, "These regulatory gaps endanger consumers and investors and undermine the safety of our financial ."

Gensler added during the meet, "stock tokens, a stable value token backed by securities, or any other virtual product that provides a synthetic exposure to underlying securities... are subject to the securities laws."

Last Sunday, a bipartisan group of lawmakers has reached a decision to allow a $1 trillion dollar package to boost infrastructure which, according to the people in the know, could be interpreted to the advantage of the players in the market as "brokers." However, corrections have been made on Tuesday.

