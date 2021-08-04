Taiwan Stock Market May Snap Winning Streak

The Taiwan stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, gathering more than 370 points or 2.2 percent in that span. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 17,620-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to lower on economic growth concerns, coronavirus woes and tumbling oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mostly lower and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Wednesday as gains from the stocks were capped by weakness from the financial sector.

For the day, the index added 70.13 points or 0.40 percent to finish at 17,623.89 after trading between 17,557.18 and 17,636.11.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial shed 0.36 percent, while Mega Financial was up 0.15 percent, CTBC Financial dipped 0.22 percent, Fubon Financial eased 0.13 percent, E Sun Financial slid 0.19 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company rose 0.34 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation jumped 1.85 percent, Hon Hai Precision added 0.45 percent, Largan Precision retreated 1.38 percent, MediaTek climbed 1.28 percent, Delta Electronics fell 0.35 percent, Formosa Plastic perked 0.50 percent, Asia Cement lost 0.38 percent, Taiwan Cement sank 0.19 percent and Catcher Technology, First Financial and Formosa Chemicals were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street remains inconsistent as the Dow and S&P opened firmly lower on Wednesday and stayed that way - but the NASDAQ hugged the unchanged line and finished slightly higher.

The Dow tumbled 323.73 points or 0.92 percent to finish at 34,792, while the NASDAQ rose 19.24 points or 0.13 percent to close at 14,780.53 and the S&P 500 sank 20.49 points or 0.46 percent to end at 4,402.66.

The weakness on Wall Street reflected renewed concerns about the pace of U.S. economic growth after payroll processor ADP said private sector employment increased less than expected in July.

On Friday, the Labor Department will release its more closely watched monthly jobs report, which includes both public and private sector jobs.

A steep drop by shares of General Motors (GM) also weighed on Wall Street, with the auto giant plunging by 8.9 percent to a five-month closing low after the company reported second quarter earnings that missed estimates.

Crude oil prices plummeted again on Wednesday, extending the sharp pullback seen over the two previous sessions following an unexpected increase in crude oil inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate crude sank $2.41 or 3.4 percent to $68.15 a barrel.

Closer to home, Taiwan will provide July figures for consumer prices later today; in June, overall inflation was down 0.2 percent on month and up 1.89 percent on year, while wholesale prices surged an annual 10.74 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis