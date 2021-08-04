Philippines Inflation Climbs 4.0% On Year In July

Consumer prices in the Philippines were up 4.0 percent on year in July, the National Statistics Office said on Thursday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 3.9 percent and was down from 4.1 percent in June.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices ere up a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent - again exceeding expectations for an increase of 0.33 percent following the 0.2 percent gain in the previous month.

Core consumer prices advanced an annual 2.9 percent, in line with expectations and slowing from 3.0 percent a month earlier.

