Australian Market Slightly Higher

The Australian stock market is slightly lower in choppy trading on Thursday, giving up some of the gains of the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 a tad below the 7,500 level near all-time highs, following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street, weighed down mining giants and energy firms. Traders are also spooked amid concerns about the worsening domestic situation in New South Wales.

NSW has reported 262 new local cases on Thursday, the highest number of local cases ever recorded in the state in a day, with five deaths. Queensland recorded 16 new locally acquired cases and Victoria recorded six new cases.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 5.00 points or 0.07 percent to 7,498.20, after touching a all-time high of 7,512.10 and a low of 7,493.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 4.10 points or 0.05 percent to 7,774.60. Australian ended modestly higher on Wednesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group, Mineral Resources and OZ Minerals are losing almost 1 percent each, while Rio Tinto is edging down 0.3 percent and Fortescue Metals is down 0.5 percent.

Oil stocks are mixed despite crude oil prices climbing overnight. Oil Search, Santos and Origin Energy are losing almost 2 percent each, while Woodside Petroleum is down more than 1 percent and Beach Energy is declining almost 1 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank is gaining almost 1 percent, while Westpac and National Australia Bank are edging up 0.2 percent each. ANZ Banking is flat.

In the tech space, WiseTech Global is edging up 0.5 percent and Xero is gaining more than 1 percent, while Afterpay and Appen is edging down 0.4 percent each.

Gold miners are mixed. Evolution Mining, Gold Road Resources and Newcrest Mining are edging down 0.3 percent each, while Northern Star Resources is down more than 1 percent.

Resolute Mining is gaining almost 4 percent after the gold miner said it would sell its Bibiani mine in Ghana to Canada's Asante Gold Corp for $90 million, after China's Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining cancelled a deal to buy the mine.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.738 on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday, although the tech-heavy Nasdaq bucked the downtrend. The Dow slid firmly into negative territory, while the S&P 500 pulled back off Tuesday's record closing high.

The Dow slumped 323.73 points or 0.9 percent to 34,792.67 and the S&P 500 fell 20.49 points or 0.5 percent to 4,402.66. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq spent most of the day lingering near the unchanged line before closing up 19.24 points or 0.1 percent at 14,780.53.



Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index jumped by 0.9 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both rose 0.3 percent.

Crude oil prices plummeted again on Wednesday, extending the sharp pullback seen over the two previous sessions, following an unexpected increase in crude oil inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate crude sank $2.41 or 3.4 percent to $68.15 a barrel.

