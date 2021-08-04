Australia Trade Surplus A$10.496 Billion In June

Australia posted a merchandise trade surplus of A$10.496 billion in June, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That exceeded expectations for a surplus of A$10.45 billion following the downwardly revised A$9.269 billion surplus in the previous month (originally A$9.681 billion).

Exports were up A$1.489 billion or 4.0 percent on month to A$43.337 billion following the 6.0 percent increase in May.

Imports climbed A$261 million or 1.0 percent on month to A$32.840 billion following the 3.0 percent gain a month earlier.

