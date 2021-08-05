France Industrial Production Recovers In June

France industrial production recovered in June, data from the statistical office Insee showed on Thursday.

Industrial production grew 0.5 percent in June from May, when output was down 0.4 percent. Economists had forecast output to climb 0.6 percent.

Likewise, manufacturing output advanced 0.9 percent, offsetting May's 0.6 percent decrease.

Compared to February 2020, the last month before the first general lockdown, manufacturing output decreased 6.2 percent, and output in whole industry was down 5.3 percent.

Data showed that mining and quarrying output fell 1.8 percent and construction output declined 2 percent from May.

