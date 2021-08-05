Pfizer And Flynn Accused Of Illegal Pricing In U.K For Vital Anti-epilepsy Drugs

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority or CMA has provisionally found that Pfizer and Flynn abused their dominant positions to overcharge the U.K.'s National Health Service or NHS for vital anti-epilepsy drugs, after reassessing the case.

The CMA has provisionally found that the companies exploited a loophole by de-branding the drug - known as Epanutin prior to September 2012 - with the effect that the drug was not subject to price regulation in the way branded drugs are. As Pfizer and Flynn were the dominant suppliers of the drug in the UK, the NHS had no choice but to pay unfairly high prices for the vital medicine.

Following the overnight price increases by the companies, NHS spending on phenytoin sodium capsules rose from around 2 million pounds a year in 2012 to about 50 million pounds in 2013.

CMA alleged that, for over four years, Pfizer's prices were between 780% and 1,600% higher than it had previously charged. Pfizer then supplied the drug to Flynn, which sold it to wholesalers and pharmacies at prices between 2,300% and 2,600% higher than those they had paid previously.

In December 2016, the CMA fined Pfizer and Flynn for breaking competition law by charging unfairly high prices for phenytoin sodium capsules.

The companies appealed against the CMA's decision that competition law had been broken and against the fine.

In June 2018, the Competition Appeal Tribunal upheld the CMA's findings on market definition and dominance but set aside the CMA's finding that the companies' prices were an unlawful "abuse" of dominance. The the Competition Appeal Tribunal referred the matter of abuse back to the CMA for further consideration - known as a remittal.

The CMA and Flynn then appealed to the Court of Appeal. In March 2020 the Court dismissed Flynn's appeal in its entirety and upheld aspects of the appeal brought by the CMA relating to the application of the legal test for unfair pricing.

The CMA decided to re-investigate the matters remitted by the the Competition Appeal Tribunal and opened its investigation in June 2020.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News