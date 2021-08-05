Dutch Inflation Eases In July

Dutch consumer price inflation eased in July, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 1.4 percent year-on-year in July, after a 2.0 percent increase in June.

The latest inflation was mainly due to lower prices for house rent, the agency said.

Prices for hose rent rose 0.8 percent in July, after a 2.9 percent rise in June. Prices for holiday packages were 4.4 percent cheaper.

Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, eased to 1.4 percent in July from 1.7 percent in the previous month.

