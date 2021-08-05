Singapore Retail Sales Growth Slows In June

Singapore retail sales increased at a softer pace in June, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Thursday.

Retail sales grew 26.8 percent year-on-year in June, after a 79.7 percent rise in May.

Motor vehicle sales rose 80.6 percent annually in June, after a 421.2 percent growth in the previous month.

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales gained 19.0 percent in June, after a 61.7 percent rise in the preceding month.

Sales of watches and jewelry grew 78.4 percent yearly in June and those of department stores surged 60.0 percent.

Sales of recreation goods gained 53.9 percent. Sales of petrol service stations, and furniture and household equipment grew by 43.8 percent and 18.9 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, retail sales grew 1.8 percent in June, after a 6.5 percent fall in the prior month.

Economic News

