Norway Jobless Rate Rises In Q2

Norway's unemployment rate increased in the second quarter, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.

The jobless rate rose to 5.1 percent in the second quarter from 5.0 percent in the first quarter.

The rate was the highest since third quarter last year when it was 5.4 percent.

In the same quarter last year, the jobless rate was 4.6 percent.

The number of unemployed rose to 149,00 persons in the second quarter from 141,000 in the previous quarter.

Employment rate increased 69.0 percent in the second quarter from 67.2 percent in the prior month. The number of employed persons was 2.772 million.

