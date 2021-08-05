Czech Retail Sales Growth Eases In June

The Czech retail sales increased at a softer pace in June, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

Retail sales accelerated by a working-day 7.1 percent year-on-year in June, after a 7.3 percent growth in May.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales gained 7.2 percent annually in June. Economists had expected a 5.4 percent growth.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales excluding automobile trade rose a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent in June.

Sales of non-food rose 0.1 percent and sales of food goods grew 0.4 percent. Sales of automotive fuel increased 3.7 percent.

In the second quarter, retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 7.2 percent yearly and increased an unadjusted 8.1 percent.

