logo
Quick Facts
  

ViacomCBS In Deal To Launch Paramount+ On Sky Platforms In Europe

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC, VIACA) announced Thursday its partnership with Sky, part of Comcast Corp. (CMCSA), to launch its digital subscription video streaming service Paramount+ in Europe. The financial terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

As part of a new multi-year distribution agreement between ViacomCBS Networks International and Sky, Paramount+ will launch on Sky platforms in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria or GSA in 2022.

Paramount+ will also be available direct-to-consumer in UK, Ireland, Italy and GSA through the Paramount+ app for iOS and Android and across supported connected TV devices and OTT platforms. The company will announce pricing and local content offering at a later date.

The deal with Sky also includes the extended carriage of ViacomCBS' major portfolio of pay TV channels and the renewal of Sky as an ad sales partner in select markets.

Upon launch, Sky Cinema subscribers will be offered Paramount+ at no additional cost, providing access to two services side by side with more than 10,000 hours of extra content for one affordable price.

Under the partnership, Paramount Pictures' feature films will remain available on Sky Cinema in the UK and will join Sky Cinema in Germany and Italy in 2022. All other Sky customers will be able to subscribe to Paramount+ as an add-on to their account.

In addition, ViacomCBS and Sky reached a multi-year extension for carriage of ViacomCBS' linear channels - including Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon - in the UK, Ireland, Italy and GSA.

Further, ViacomCBS renewed its multi-year agreement with Sky as an ad sales partner for all platforms and channels in the UK and Italy. Sky Media will continue to handle ad sales across the ViacomCBS portfolio of channels.

Paramount+ is the latest in a series of apps to come to Sky Q adding more than 10,000 hours of content.

Raffaele Annecchino, President and Chief Executive Officer, ViacomCBS Networks International, said, "This transformative distribution deal is key to accelerating our global ambitions in streaming while also supporting Sky's strategic objectives to better serve audiences with greater flexibility in how they consume our content across all platforms."

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Kellogg Reaffirms FY21 Adj. EPS Outlook; Q2 Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts
While reporting its financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Kellogg Co. (K) reaffirmed its currency-neutral adjusted earnings growth guidance for the full year 2021. For fiscal 2021, the company now projects currency-neutral adjusted earnings per share growth of about 1 to 2 percent...
Amended: Moderna Q2 Results Top Estimates; Boosts FY21 COVID-19 Vaccine Sales Outlook
Moderna Inc. (MRNA) reported a profit for the second quarter compared to a loss in the previous year, reflecting surging revenues on commercial sales of the company's COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. Quarterly earnings per share and revenues topped analysts' expectations. The company raised its 2021 sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine.
New Widetech Recalls 2 Mln Dehumidifiers Sold Under Various Brand Names
New Widetech has recalled dehumidifiers sold under various brand names citing fire and burn risks, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said. The brand names include AeonAir, Amana, Haier, Honeywell, and Whirlpool, among others. The recall was initiated after New Widetech received reports of 107 incidents of the recalled dehumidifiers overheating and/or catching fire.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2021 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap