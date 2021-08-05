U.S. Trade Deficit Widens More Than Expected In June

The U.S. trade deficit widened by more than expected in the month of June, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit widened to $75.7 billion in June from a revised $71.0 billion in May.

Economists had expected the trade deficit to widen to $74.1 billion from the $71.2 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The wider than expected trade deficit came as the value of imports jumped by 2.1 percent to $283.4 billion, while the value of exports rose by 0.6 percent to $207.7 billion.

