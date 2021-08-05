Taylor Swift Praises Simone Biles In New Olympics Promo

Taylor Swift showered praise on Simone Biles in a new promotional video for NBC's coverage of the U.S. Women's Gymnastics team's performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

The singer narrates the video released after the women's balance beam routine event on Tuesday, which was shared on Twitter for NBC's broadcast of the events.

Biles won a bronze medal in the competition. The 24-year-old champion had withdrawn from four medal rounds earlier in the Games, citing mental concerns.

"What do we want from our heroes?" Swift asks in the promo. "What do we expect from them? What do we need from them? What happens when they surprise us? When you have the attention of the world, everything you do takes on a bigger meaning. It can be a heavy burden. It can be a chance to change everything."

"Throughout the last week her voice has been as significant as her talents. Her honesty as beautiful as the perfection that had long been her signature," Swift continues. "But don't you see? It still is. She's perfectly human, and that's what makes it so easy to call her a hero. Simone Biles, back on the beam in Tokyo."

Touched by the personal promo, Biles wrote on Twitter, "I'm crying how special. I love you @taylorswift13."

The 31-year-old singer responded by tweeting, "I cried watching YOU. I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you."

