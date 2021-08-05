Maroon 5 To Be Joined By Ava Max At Upcoming Stadium Shows

Maroon 5 will be supported by rising pop star Ava Max for their upcoming North American stadium headlining tour, which is set to kick off on August 10 in at White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington.

The band announced that Max will join them as the opener on their four stadium shows, including Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, on August 30, Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on September 5, Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, on September 12, and Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on October 2.

Meanwhile, Blackbear, who collaborated with Maroon 5 on the song "Echo" and produced the single "Beautiful Mistakes" from their latest album JORDI, will be supporting Maroon 5 on all dates.

Maroon 5's tour dates:

08/10 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

08/12 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

08/14 — Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

08/16 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

08/18 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/19 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

08/21 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

08/23 — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

08/25 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

08/26 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

08/28 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

08/30 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field *

09/01 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

09/02 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

09/04 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

09/05 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium *

09/07 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

09/08 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

09/10 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

09/12 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park *

09/13 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

09/15 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

09/23 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

09/24 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/27 — Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

09/28 — The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

10/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

10/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ Banc Of California Stadium *

10/05 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/07 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

10/08 — Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News