New Cell Therapy Displays Potential In Treatment Of Cancer With KRAS Mutations

Researchers at the Abramson Cancer Center at Penn Medicine have developed a new for cellular immunotherapy, which has shown remarkable anti-tumor activity against cancer of the lung, colorectal and pancreas that are difficult to treat. This is due to the fact that these types of cancers are caused by the once-considered "undruggable" KRAS mutation.



The study effectively showed with the use of human cells that a T-cell receptor or TCR therapy could be developed to organize an immune system attack on mutated KRAS solid tumors and shrink them. The preclinical work has laid the foundation for the first-in-human clinical trial, which is now in the planning stages for treating advanced pancreatic cancer in patients whose tumors have specific KRAS mutations and also a specific type of human leukocyte antigen, or HLA, which the cell therapy can identify. This new cell therapy study is available online in Nature Communications.



KRAS mutations are the most common ones seen in cancers and are known to have an important role in tumor development and growth. It is only in recent times that specific therapies have been able to successfully cure a specific KRAS mutation, most commonly found in lung cancer. At present, no treatments are available for curing most of the other KRAS mutations seen in other tumor types. The immunological targeting of mutant KRAS is known to be an alternative treatment approach, but very less research has been conducted in that area.



The Abramson Cancer Center researchers made use of a multiomics approach and recognized certain neoantigens associated with mutations at the G12 site on the KRAS gene. Neoantigens are protein fragments that form on the cancer cell surface when certain mutations take place in the tumor DNA. More than 75 percent of the alterations in the KRAS protein occur at G12, thus making it the perfect spot to carry out the corrective cell therapies.



After securing this information, researchers conducted a TCR therapy targeting specific KRAS G12 mutations present in the context of certain HLA types, which are found aplenty in patients. On trials conducted on mice, it was found to attack and remove the tumor cells. HLAs are an important component of the immune system as they encode cell surface molecules, which offer certain neoantigens to the T-cell receptors on T cells.



The first clinical trial of the TCR therapy is expected in 2022 at the Abramson Cancer Center, subject to regulatory approval. It will be done on patients with advanced pancreatic cancer who have both the KRAS mutation and specific HLA types identified in this latest study. This category could represent around 10 percent of patients having pancreatic cancer.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Health News