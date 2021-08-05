South Korea Has $8.85 Billion Current Account Surplus

South Korea had a current account surplus of $8.85 billion in June, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - down from $10.76 billion in May.

The goods account surplus increased to $7.62 billion, compared to $6.18 billion in June 2020.

The services account deficit decreased to $0.95 billion, from $1.35 billion in June last year, owing to an improvement in the transport account.

For the first half of 2021, the current account surplus was $44.34 billion - up from $19.04 billion in the first half of 2020.

