European Economics Preview: Germany Industrial Production Data Due

Industrial production data from Germany and house prices from the UK are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's industrial output data for June. Economists forecast output to grow 0.5 percent on month, in contrast to a 0.3 percent fall in May.

In the meantime, UK Halifax house price data is due for July. House prices were up 8.8 percent annually in June. Also, foreign trade data is due from Finland.

At 2.45 am ET, France foreign trade and current account reports are due.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's industrial production data is due. Economists forecast output to grow 13.5 percent on year in June, slower than the 26 percent rise in May.

Also, the Czech Statistical Office releases industrial and construction output and foreign trade data.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes industrial output data for June. Output is expected to grow 1 percent, following a 1.5 percent drop in May.

At 8.00 am ET, Romania's central bank announces its interest rate decision. The bank is expected to hold its key rate at 1.25 percent.

