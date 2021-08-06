Germany Industrial Output Falls Unexpectedly In June

Germany's industrial production declined unexpectedly in June, data published by Destatis revealed on Friday.

Industrial output dropped 1.3 percent in June from May, when production was down by revised 0.8 percent. Economists had forecast production to grow 0.5 percent in June.

Excluding energy and construction, industrial production decreased 0.9 percent. Energy production and construction output fell 0.6 and 2.6 percent, respectively.

Within industry, capital goods production showed a monthly fall of 2.9 percent and that of intermediate goods dropped 0.9 percent. On the other hand, the production of consumer goods grew 3.4 percent.

Year-on-year, industrial output grew 5.1 percent, but slower than the 16.6 percent increase seen in May.

Compared with February 2020, the month before restrictions were imposed due to the corona pandemic, production was 6.8 percent lower in June.

