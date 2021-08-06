Japan Leading Index Highest Since February 2014

Japan's leading index increased to the highest since February 2014, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.

The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 104.1 in June from 102.6 in May.

this was the highest since February 2014, when the reading was 104.5.

The coincident index increased to 94.0 in June from 92.1 in the previous month. In April, the index was 95.3.

The lagging index grew to 96.5 in June from 93.2 in the prior month. In April, the index was 94.1.

Economic News

