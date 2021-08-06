Estonia Inflation Rises In July

Estonia's consumer prices increased in July, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 5.0 percent year-on-year in July, after a 3.8 percent rise in June.

The latest inflation was mainly due to higher prices of housing services.

"The electricity that reached homes was 53.6 percent, rent 8.8 percent and maintenance and repair of the dwelling 5.6 percent more expensive," Viktoria Trasanov, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

Prices for petrol increased 18.0 percent and diesel prices rose 22.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 1.1 percent in July, following a 1.2 percent rise in the previous month.

