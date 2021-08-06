Finland Trade Deficit Narrows In June

Finland's trade deficit narrowed in June, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Friday.

The trade deficit decreased to EUR 185 million in June from EUR 255 million in the same month last year. In May, the trade deficit was EUR 230 million.

Exports rose 23.8 percent year-on-year in June and imports grew 21.0 percent.

Shipments to the EU countries grew 24.5 percent in June and imports from those countries rose 22.3 percent. Exports to countries outside the EU increased 22.9 percent and imports from those countries rose 19.1 percent.

