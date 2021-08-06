Lithuania Trade Deficit Widens In June

Lithuania's trade deficit widened in June, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.

Trade deficit increased to EUR 277.6 million in June from EUR 82.9 million in the same month last year. In May, the trade deficit was EUR 370.3 million.

Exports grew 26.6 percent year-on-year in June, after a 38.2 percent rise in May.

Imports surged 29.1 percent yearly in June, after a 53.3 percent growth in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, exports gained 3.2 percent in June and import decreased 0.2 percent.

In the second quarter, trade deficit was 923.5 million. Exports grew 34.3 percent and imports gained 40.8 percent.

