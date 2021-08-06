Austria Wholesale Prices Increase For Sixth Month

Austria's wholesale prices rose for the sixth month in a row in July, data from the from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.

The wholesale price index grew 12.1 percent year-on-year in July, following a 11.2 percent rise in June.

Prices for scraps and residual materials accelerated 116.7 percent annually in July and those of rubber and plastics surged 58.7 percent. Prices for iron and steel, and other petroleum products grew by 88.0 percent and 39.3 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, the wholesale prices increased 1.5 percent in July, following a 1.4 percent rise in the prior month.

