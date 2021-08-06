Italy Industrial Production Increases In June

Italy's industrial production rose in June after falling in the previous month, data published by the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.

Industrial output dropped unexpectedly 1.0 percent monthly in June, after a 1.6 percent fall in May. This was in line with economists' expectation.

Energy output was grew 4.1 percent and capital goods production increased 0.3 percent. Consumer and intermediate goods output rose 1.0 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

On a yearly basis, industrial production growth eased to 13.9 percent in June from 21.1 percent in the previous month.

