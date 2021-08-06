France Trade Deficit Narrows In June

France's trade deficit narrowed in June from a nine-month high, data from the customs office showed on Friday.

The trade deficit declined to EUR 5.82 billion in June from EUR 6.58 billion in May. In the same period last year, the deficit was EUR 7.84 billion.

Exports grew 5.4 percent on a monthly basis and imports advanced 2.9 percent. Year-on-year, shipments surged 43.7 percent and imports grew 34.7 percent in June.

Elsewhere, data from the Bank of France showed that the current account deficit decreased by EUR 1.8 billion to EUR 0.5 billion in June.

In the second quarter, the current account deficit fell to EUR 5.4 billion from EUR 6.5 billion in the first quarter.

The deficit on goods trade rose to EUR 11.4 billion, while the surplus on services rose to EUR 7.5 billion. Primary and secondary income showed a shortfall of EUR 1.6 billion versus a surplus of EUR 0.2 billion a quarter ago.

