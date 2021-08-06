French Payroll Employment Rises Again

France's private payroll employment grew for a second straight quarter in the three months to June, preliminary data from the statistical office INSEE showed Friday.



Private payroll employment grew 1.2 percent from the previous quarter, when they rose 0.5 percent.



In the second quarter, 239,500 net job creations were recorded versus 91,400 jobs in the previous quarter.



Overall, by mid-2021, private payroll employment returned to its pre-crisis level at the end of 2019, INSEE said.

Employment in the construction and non-market services was above the pre-crisis levels, while in industry and services it remained below.



Temporary employment increased further by 2.4 percent or 17,900 jobs after 0.7 percent or 4,900 in the first quarter.



Despite strong gains in the five consecutive quarters, temporary employment remained below its pre-crisis level due to a historic fall of over 40 percent in the first quarter of 2020, the statistical office said.



Excluding temporary work, private payroll employment increased by 1.2 percent or 221,600 jobs.

