Coinbase Enables Crypto Asset Purchases With Apple Pay

US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase will now allow its users to use Apple Pay to purchase cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin on their platform. This feature will also be extended to Google Pay users later this fall.

If the Coinbase user has a Visa or Mastercard debit card linked in their Apple Wallet, Apple Pay will automatically appear as a payment method when they are buying cryptos on the Coinbase platform on an Apple Pay-supported iOS device or Safari web browser.

Apple Pay is trusted, secure and accepted in-store, online and in Apps across the globe using a credit or debit card with Apple Pay.

Further, Coinbase also claims to be the first crypto exchange to offer instant cashouts via Real Time Payments (RTP), enabling customers in the U.S. with linked bank accounts to instantly and securely cash out up to $100,000 per transaction, with no limits for cash outs per day.

The instant cash outs via RTP lets the user get their money in seconds, 24/7, without the high costs of uncapped fees. This is compared to the up to 5 days taken to withdraw funds by Automated Clearing House (ACH) transfers.

Coinbase users in the U.S. can now buy cryptos with a connected bank account via ACH or Wire transfer, a debit card, funds in their Coinbase USD wallet, in addition to now using funds from a connected PayPal account or linked Visa or Mastercard debit card to Apple Pay.

Coinbase also now accepts crypto purchases via linked Visa and Mastercard debit and credit cards in more than 20 countries, with more on the way.

In early June, Coinbase enabled its users in the U.S. to easily spend their cryptos while shopping online at home and on the go by using a Coinbase Card after adding it to Apple Pay and Google Pay. The user can also earn up to 4 percent back in crypto rewards.

Coinbase Card is a Visa debit card that is issued by Coinbase after it was approved as a Visa principal member, without depending on third-party issuers. The card enables customers to spend their crypto balances direct from their Coinbase account.

Coinbase Card users can operate and spend their cryptos without the physical Coinbase Card by adding it to their Google Pay or Apple Pay wallets and operated as a contactless card.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News