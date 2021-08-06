New Studies Suggest Flash Therapy Can Reduce Cancer Treatment Span To Mere Seconds.

Oncologists, all around the world, are looking forward to an emerging cancer therapy, published in a Russian news outlet, Rt.com, which will revolutionize cancer treatment by dramatically reducing the span to minutes.

The co-author of the study, Dr. Keith Cengel, an associate professor of radiation oncology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, said, "It has the same tumor-control rate [as conventional radiation] but significantly less effect on normal tissue".

According to the research, the technique revolves around cannonading the tumor site with a steady stream of particles, usually lighter photons, or the negatively charged electrons. Now, Cengel and his colleagues have also added a third particle, the positively charged proton, to increase its efficiency.

The prospect of using proton radiation to achieve the desired result of a lengthy course of radiotherapy, in just a fraction of the time, looks very promising.

The scientists are claiming that the Flash method is likely to be less harmful to the healthy tissues as it reduces the exposure to radioactive rays significantly. The flash technique is designed to fight only the tumor cells without affecting healthy ones. By producing a protective effect for normal tissues, at certain ultra-high dose, rates and volumes, in various preclinical trials, the FLASH effect has exhibited several biological benefits and an improved therapeutic index.

Shedding light on the advantages of this method over the traditional reliance of radiation, Research Outreach reported, "Ultra-high dose rate (FLASH) radiotherapy is a new way of treating tumors caused by cancer. Higher doses of radiotherapy are associated with trauma to the healthy tissue surrounding the tumor, whereas FLASH radiotherapy demonstrates a sparing effect of the healthy tissues without compromising the anti-tumor action."

Talking about the research, the co-senior author of the study James M Metz, said to RT.com, "This is the first time anyone has published findings that demonstrate the feasibility of using protons rather than electrons to generate FLASH doses, with an accelerator currently used for clinical treatments."

Having said about the bright sides of the method, it is important to remember that this technique is not without its limitations. The positive charged photons can be used to target tumors throughout the body, but the desired dose rate is often not achieved by the machines that shoot the particles. The high energy electrons are difficult to produce while the low-energy electrons can hardly reach the deep-seated tumors.

If the medical authorities give a green flag to the technique, doctors would be able to eradicate tumors in a fraction of the time and cost, as compared to that of the traditional radiation therapy.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Health News