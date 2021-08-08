China Inflation Data Due On Monday

China will on Monday release July figures for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Consumer prices are tipped to rise 0.2 percent on month and 0.8 percent on year after slipping 04 percent on month and climbing 1.1 percent on year in June. Producer prices are expected to hold steady, higher by 8.8 percent on year.

Australia will see its inflation forecast for the third quarter; in the preceding three months, the forecast was at 2.05 percent.

Indonesia will see July results for its consumer confidence index; in June, the index score was 107.4.

Taiwan will release July figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are tipped to rise 35 percent on year, slowing from 42.3 percent in June. Exports are called higher by an annual 29.5 percent, down from 35.1 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at %5.175 billion, up from $5.15 billion a month earlier.

Finally, the in Japan and Singapore are closed on Monday for Mountain Day and National Day, respectively. They will re-open on Tuesday.

