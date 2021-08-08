Tech Shares May Weigh On South Korea Stock Market

The South Korea stock market has moved lower in back-to-back trading days, slipping more than 10 points or 0.3 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 3,270-point plateau and it's likely to be stuck in neutral again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, although weakness from the technology and oil stocks may limit the upside. The European and U.S. markets were mostly higher and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished slightly lower on Friday following losses from the and chemical stocks and the automobile producers, while the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index slid 5.77 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 3,270.36 after trading between 3,261.93 and 3,288.17. Volume was 931 million shares worth 15.2 trillion won. There were 464 decliners and 355 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial rose 0.13 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.38 percent, Hana Financial slid 0.23 percent, Samsung Electronics sank 0.73 percent, LG Electronics shed 0.63 percent, SK Hynix retreated 1.67 percent, Naver added 0.45 percent, LG Chem tumbled 1.75 percent, Lotte Chemical skidded 1.12 percent, S-Oil tanked 2.02 percent, SK Innovation advanced 0.84 percent, POSCO dropped 0.87 percent, SK Telecom lost 0.33 percent, KEPCO gained 0.59 percent, Hyundai Motor fell 0.22 percent, Kia Motors eased 0.12 percent and Hyundai Mobis was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the Dow and S&P opened higher on Friday and finished at record closing highs - while the NASDAQ opened in the red and the finished under water.

The Dow added 144.26 points or 0.41 percent to finish at 35,208.51, while the NASDAQ lost 59.36 points or 0.40 percent to close at 14,835.76 and the S&P 500 rose 7.42 points or 0.17 percent to end at 4,436.52.

The mixed performance on Wall Street came as better than expected jobs data added to economic optimism but also raised concerns about the outlook for monetary policy. The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment spiked by 943,000 jobs in July after surging by an upwardly revised 938,000 jobs in June.

Last week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated further progress was needed in labor market recovery before the central would consider scaling back stimulus.

The price of crude oil moved lower again on Friday as concerns about the outlook for global demand amid a surge in infections overshadowed upbeat U.S. jobs data. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery slid $0.81 or 1.2 percent to $68.28 a barrel, plunging 7.7 percent for the week.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis