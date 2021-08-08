Higher Open Predicted For Hong Kong Stock Market

The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in back-t0-back trading days, declining almost 250 points or 1 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 26,180-point plateau although it figures to stop the bleeding on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, although weakness from the technology and oil stocks may limit the upside. The European and U.S. markets were mostly higher and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished slightly lower on Friday following mixed performances from the properties, casinos and and oil stocks.

For the day, the index dipped 25.29 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 26,179.40 after trading between 26,002.41 and 26,276.87.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies dropped 0.62 percent, while AIA Group improved 0.22 percent, Alibaba Group added 0.52 percent, Alibaba Health Info tanked 2.36 percent, ANTA Sports plunged 3.56 percent, China Life Insurance sank 0.77 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) shed 0.56 percent, China Resources Land tumbled 2.07 percent, CITIC lost 0.48 percent, CNOOC surged 3.06 percent, Country Garden declined 1.44 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical slid 0.38 percent, Galaxy Entertainment eased 0.10 percent, Hang Lung Properties soared 1.69 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas dipped 0.31 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China fell 0.46 percent, Longfor skidded 1.96 percent, Meituan jumped 1.23 percent, New World Development perked 0.27 percent, Sands China rose 0.38 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties gained 0.45 percent, Techtronic Industries retreated 1.55 percent, Xiaomi Corporation was up 0.19 percent, WuXi Biologics plummeted 4.85 percent and China Mengniu Dairy and Henderson Land were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the Dow and S&P opened higher on Friday and finished at record closing highs - while the NASDAQ opened in the red and the finished under water.

The Dow added 144.26 points or 0.41 percent to finish at 35,208.51, while the NASDAQ lost 59.36 points or 0.40 percent to close at 14,835.76 and the S&P 500 rose 7.42 points or 0.17 percent to end at 4,436.52.

The mixed performance on Wall Street came as better than expected jobs data added to economic optimism but also raised concerns about the outlook for monetary policy. The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment spiked by 943,000 jobs in July after surging by an upwardly revised 938,000 jobs in June.

Last week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated further progress was needed in labor market recovery before the central would consider scaling back stimulus.

The price of crude oil moved lower again on Friday as concerns about the outlook for global demand amid a surge in infections overshadowed upbeat U.S. jobs data. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery slid $0.81 or 1.2 percent to $68.28 a barrel, plunging 7.7 percent for the week.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis