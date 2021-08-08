China Consumer Prices Climb 1.0% On Year In July

Consumer prices in China were up 1.0 percent on year in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.8 percent and was down from 1.1 percent in June.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent - again topping forecasts for 0.2 percent following the 0.4 percent contraction in the previous month.

The bureau also said that producer prices jumped 9.0 percent on year in July, beating forecasts for 8.8 percent - which would have been unchanged from the June reading.

