European Economics Preview: Germany Foreign Trade Data Due

Foreign trade data from Germany is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 1.45 am ET, the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is set to publish unemployment data for July. The jobless rate is seen falling to a seasonally adjusted 3 percent from 3.1 percent in June.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis releases Germany's external trade data for June. Exports are forecast to grow 0.4 percent on month, following a 0.3 percent rise in May. Meanwhile, growth in imports is expected to ease to 0.5 percent from 3.4 percent.

In the meantime, industrial production data is due from Norway.

At 5.00 am ET, the Hellenic Statistical Authority is slated to publish Greece consumer prices and industrial production data.

At 6.00 am ET, Ireland's industrial production and unemployment figures are due.

Economic News

