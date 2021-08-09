Germany Exports Growth Improves In June

Germany's exports grew at a faster pace in June, while the annual growth in imports weakened, data from Destatis showed on Monday.

Exports grew 1.3 percent month-on-month in June, following May's revised 0.4 percent increase. The rate was expected to climb 0.4 percent after 0.3 percent growth initially estimated for May.

Meanwhile, growth in imports eased to 0.6 percent from 3.4 percent. Economists had forecast the annual growth to slow to 0.5 percent.

As a result, the trade surplus increased to EUR 13.6 billion from EUR 12.8 billion a month ago. The expected level was EUR 13.4 billion.

On a yearly basis, exports advanced 23.6 percent but slower than the 36.6 percent increase posted in May. Likewise, imports growth came in at 27 percent, down from 32.5 percent in the prior month.

The trade surplus totaled an unadjusted EUR 16.3 billion compared to EUR 15.4 billion surplus in the same period last year.

The current account of the balance of payments showed a surplus of EUR 22.5 billion versus EUR 20.3 billion surplus last year.

Economic News

