Malaysia Industrial Production Growth Slows; Jobless Rate Rises

Malaysia's industrial production rose at a softer pace in June and unemployment rate increased, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Monday.

Industrial production rose 1.4 percent year-on-year in June, after a 26.1 percent increase in May. Economists had expected a 0.3 percent decline.

The growth in production was mainly driven by a rise in production of manufacturing industry.

Manufacturing output fell 0.2 percent yearly in June, after a 29.8 percent increase in the previous month.

Among other sectors, the mining and quarrying output increased 10.3 percent and electricity output fell 4.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 1.6 percent in June.

In the second quarter, industrial production grew 22.6 percent yearly.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the jobless rate rose to 4.8 percent in June from 4.5 percent in May.

The number of unemployed persons increased to 768,700 in June from 728,100 in the previous month.

The number of employed rose to 15.30 million from 15.37 million in May.

The labor force participation rate fell to 68.3 percent in June from 68.5 percent in the prior month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.