Switzerland Jobless Rate Falls In July

Switzerland's jobless rate decreased marginally in July, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed on Monday.

The jobless rate fell a seasonally to 3.0 percent in July from 3.1 percent in June.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 2.8 percent in July.

The number of registered unemployed declined to 128,279 in July from 131,821 in the preceding month.

The unemployment rate among the youth aged between 15 and 24, increased to 2.3 percent in July from 2.2 percent in the prior month.

