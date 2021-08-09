Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Weakens In August

Eurozone investor confidence weakened in August due to a sharp decline in expectations, survey data from the behavioral research institute Sentix showed Monday.

The euro area Sentix investor confidence index dropped to 22.2 in August from 29.8 in the previous month. Economists had forecast the indicator to fall marginally to 29.0.



The current situation index rose to 30.8 in August from 29.8 in the previous month. This was the highest score since October 2018.

On the other hand, the expectations index dropped sharply to 14.0 from 29.8 in July. With the third consecutive fall, the reading reached its lowest level since May 2020.

The think tank said the is booming but the pace is slowing noticeably. Germany's economy continues to be in a boom-like state, Sentix said.

However, the investor confidence index for Germany declined to 25.7 in August from 33.8 in July.



The current situation index advanced to 38.5 from 37.8 in July, while the expectation component halved to 13.5 from 30.0.

