Romania Trade Deficit Widens In June

Romania's trade deficit widened in June, as exports and imports increased, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.

The trade deficit increased to EUR 1.843 billion in June from EUR 1.323 billion in the same month last year. In May, the trade deficit was EUR 1.761 billion.

Exports rose 28.9 percent annually in June, after a 58.5 percent growth in May.

Imports gained 31.1 percent yearly in June, after a 53.9 percent rise in the previous month.

For the January to June period, the trade deficit was EUR 10.659 billion. Exports rose 26.5 percent and imports rose 25.6 percent.

