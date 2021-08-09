Slovakia Trade Surplus Decreases In June

Slovakia's trade surplus decreased in June, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.

The trade surplus fell to EUR 296.7 million in June from EUR 831.1 million in the same month last year. In May, the trade surplus was EUR 157.6 million.

Economists had forecast a surplus of EUR 178.3 million.

Exports increased 16.6 percent annually in June and imports grew 28.3 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, trade surplus was EUR 134.7 million in June.

In the first half of 2021, exports and imports rose by 29.4 percent and 25.2 percent, respectively. Trade surplus was EUR 2.0 billion.

