Portugal Trade Deficit Widens In June

Portugal's trade deficit widened in June, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.

The trade deficit rose to EUR 1.523 billion in June from EUR 915 million in the same month last year. In May, the deficit was EUR 1.375 million.

Exports gained 21.4 percent year-on-year in June, after a 55.0 percent rise in May.

Imports grew 29.4 percent annually in June, after a 52.9 percent rise in the previous month.

On a month-on-month basis, exports fell 3.1 percent and imports decreased 0.2 percent.

Economic News

