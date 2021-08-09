Thank You Tokyo, See You In Paris!

After delayed by more than a year of uncertainty and struggle over the pandemic, the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 finally saw the world come together in a show of positivity and hope.

After 17 days of thrilling competition full of twists and turns, The curtains to the biggest sports gala on earth went down on Sunday with a stunning closing ceremony at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium.

Governor of Tokyo Koike Yuriko handed over the Olympic flag after it was ceremonially lowered to Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

The next edition of the Olympic Games will be hosted by the French capital in 2024.

After trailing for more than two weeks, China was overtaken by the United States on the final day in the gold medal tally, to assert their overall prowess in sports and games.

The U.S. won 39 gold, 41 silver and 33 bronze to make up a total of 113 medals. China finished second with 38 gold, 32 silver and 18 bronze, followed by hosts Japan with 27 gold, 14 silver and 17 bronze medlas.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden met with members of Team USA who competed in the Tokyo Olympic Games in a teleconference. Biden invited the U.S. contingent to the White House in the fall.

During a spectacular colorful evening, the Olympic flame was extinguished and as fireworks sparkled overhead, the word "Arigato" (thank you) was displayed on LED screens inside the stadium.

Addressing the closing ceremony, IOC President Thomas Bach said, "For the first time since the pandemic began, the entire world came together. Sport returned to center stage. Billions of people around the globe were united by emotion, sharing moments of joy and inspiration. This gives us hope. This gives us faith in the future."

"Tonight the Olympic flame that has lit up Tokyo will quietly go out. But the hope that has been ignited here will never be extinguished," Tokyo 2020 President Hashimoto Seiko said.

In an Olympic first, the closing ceremony was split between two countries and featured live celebrations from the next host city as viewers were taken to Paris where a giant flag of the 2024 Games was shown from the Eiffel Tower.

The XXXII Olympiad was the first in Olympics history that was held without public spectators at the venue.

Until last minute, the Games was under the threat of being cancelled amid vehement local opposition and more participants testing positive in the Olympic village.

Running from 23 July to 8 August, this Olympic Games saw medals awarded in 339 events across 33 sports encompassing 46 disciplines.

The Olympic Games were originally scheduled to take place in 2020, but was delayed by a year due to the pandemic. But it will still be called "Tokyo 2020."

