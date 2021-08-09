US Cancer Research Institute Joins Noxopharm To Develop New Age Cancer Treatment

Australian drug development company Noxopharm Ltd. is joining hands with the US National Cancer Institute to research and develop a new genre of Anti-cancer drugs with dual anti-cancer properties.

According to the company, the new family of drugs will be effective on aggressive tumors by blocking the 'helper' signals from tissues as it assists the growth of the cancer cells.

The researchers believe that the 'helper' signal from the neighbouring cells play an important role in the growth of aggressive cancer cells and it is important to find a way to block the transmission without destroying the source of it. The company believes that it has the remedy to this problem and its new brand of molecules that can kill cancer cells and block 'helper' signals at the same time.

The problem is more prominent in the more delicate areas such as the brain, pancreas and bile duct. The principal investigator at the Neuro-oncology branch of NCI, Mioara Lation said, "We are enthusiastic about this collaboration that aims to find new targeted molecular therapies for patients affected by diseases in the central nervous system, particularly brain cancers."

Graham Kelly, the CEO of Noxopharm also said, "Brain cancer is our first program, and a separate pancreatic cancer program is underway with details to be announced shortly."

The drug is aimed at slowing down the growth of aggressive cancer cells by blocking the 'helper' signals and therefore making it easy to be managed by surgery or radiotherapy.

The company addressed that people suffering from Glioblastoma Multiforme have a 4.7% fatality rate after completing the treatment and in the case of children, Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma takes away 98% of their lives.

The scientists have realized that Glutamate is the neurotransmitter chemical that stimulates the growth of cancer cells and the glutamate in those cells excite the surrounding cells and thus, the cancer grows at a fast pace.

The new drug, developed by Noxopharm will kill the growing cells directly and also block the ability of the cancer cells to react to the excessive presence of glutamate. This will slow down the growth significantly and allow other treatment methods to work better.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Health News