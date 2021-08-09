Taiwan Bourse Due For Support On Tuesday

The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sinking almost 140 points or 0.8 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 17,485-point plateau although it may find traction on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is murky, with weakness from crude oil prices tempered by support from technology stocks. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The TSE finished modestly lower again on Monday as losses from the and cement stocks were mitigated by support from the financial sector.

For the day, the index slipped 41.13 points or 0.23 percent to finish at 17,485.15 after trading between 17,350.15 and 17,510.09.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial rose 0.18 percent, while Fubon Financial was up 0.13 percent, First Financial added 0.22 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company gained 0.68 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation fell 0.32 percent, Hon Hai Precision shed 0.44 percent, Largan Precision sank 0.70 percent, Catcher Technology plunged 3.76 percent, MediaTek retreated 1.60 percent, Delta Electronics declined 1.23 percent, Formosa Plastic dropped 0.98 percent, Asia Cement lost 0.43 percent, Taiwan Cement skidded 0.95 percent and Mega Financial and CTBC Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street continues to be incongruous as the major averages opened lower on Monday; the NASDAQ quickly broke modestly into the green, while the Dow and the S&P 500 remained negative throughout.

The Dow shed 106.99 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 35,101.52, while the NASDAQ rose 24.42 points or 0.16 percent to close at 14,860.18 and the S&P 500 fell 4.16 points or 0.09 percent to end at 4,432.36.

Stocks continued to turn in a mixed performance following last Friday's better than expected U.S. jobs data. The closely watched report from the Labor Department added to economic optimism but also raised concerns about the outlook for monetary policy.

Gold stocks showed a substantial move to the downside, however, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index plunging by 2.6 percent. The sell-off by gold stocks came amid another steep drop by the price of the precious metal, as gold for December delivery plummeted $36.60 to $1,726.50 an ounce.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Monday amid concerns about outlook for energy demand after China imposed travel curbs at many places in the country, aiming to halt the spread of the delta variant of the . West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended down $1.80 or 2.6 percent at $66.48 a barrel.



Closer to home, Taiwan will see final Q2 figures for gross domestic product later today, with forecasts suggesting an expansion of 7.47 percent following the 8.92 percent gain previously.

